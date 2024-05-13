BusinessTalk with executive director of the Northampton Downtown Assoc., Jillian Duclos

Downtown Northampton has long been a neighborhood in flux — from its renaissance in the 1990s to its reputation as a trendsetter and tourism draw; from its resilience during the pandemic to the construction and road redesign beginning next year. As executive director of the Northampton Downtown Assoc., Jillian Duclos leads a nonprofit organization dedicated to improving the cultural and economic vitality of downtown, through a mix of beautification, events, marketing, and advocacy. On the next episode of BusinessTalk, she talks withBusinessWest Editor Joe Bednar about the challenges of this important role, and why she’s so passionate about meeting them. It’s must listening, so tune in to BusinessTalk, a podcast presented by BusinessWest.