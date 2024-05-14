Springfield Chamber Players to Present Free Outdoor Concert on June 13

SPRINGFIELD — The Springfield Chamber Players will return to the Longmeadow Adult Center with a free performance by Quartetto Mosso on Thursday, June 13 at 6 p.m. The performance, held rain or shine, will feature violinists Ronald Gorevic and Beth Welty, violist Delores Thayer, and cellist Yoonhee Ko.

Quartetto Mosso is a new Springfield Chamber Players ensemble, which made its premiere in the Berkshires last winter, before presenting a showcase performance in Springfield. The quartet will become the Springfield Chamber Players’ outreach and education performers. The Longmeadow program will include two works by African-American composers, William Grant Still and Florence Price; “Lullaby” by George Gershwin; Antonin Dvořák’s “American Quartet”; and Henry Mancini’s film music for Charade.

Tickets are free, but advance reservations are required by calling (413) 565-4150, option 1. In case of rain, only a limited number of people can be accommodated indoors.