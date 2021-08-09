Giombetti Associates to Offer Workshops to Help Students, Parents Apply to College

WILBRAHAM — Giombetti Associates, a leadership institute providing behaviorally based talent development and acquisition services, will host a series of Common Application Workshops to assist students and their parents in the process of applying to college. The first two sessions will take place Wednesday, Aug. 11, and Sunday, Aug. 22 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Giombetti Associates office, 2377 Boston Road, Unit 2, Wilbraham. Only four students will be admitted to each session, allowing for more personal attention.

“Applying to college may be the most stressful thing teenagers have had to face in their young lives,” said Ross Giombetti, president of Giombetti Associates. “We get a lot of questions and concerns about the application process through our work with student career coaching. Our hope is that these workshops can serve as a resource for families working through the process, offering support, guidance, and expert knowledge.”

During the two-hour workshop, student career coach and college-application expert Laura Lucarelle will walk students through the process step by step, answering questions and offering advice tailored specifically to their situation along the way. Lucarelle offers more than 25 years of experience counseling a wide range of students and families. She worked for eight years in higher education as an admissions counselor, where her responsibilities included reviewing applications and visiting high schools to represent the college and recruit students.

“Laura has dedicated much of her life to helping students achieve their dreams,” Giombetti said. “Her first-hand knowledge of the higher-education system will be an asset to anyone who takes this workshop. The intimate nature of these events will help students get one-on-one attention with a professional who has been in the position to admit students into college, and who specializes in making the college-application process easier and even enjoyable.”

To register for the workshop or for more information, e-mail [email protected].