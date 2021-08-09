MCLA Offering College Classes to High-school Students Via Student Diplomacy Corps

NORTH ADAMS — MCLA’s Division of Graduate and Continuing Education worked this summer with Student Diplomacy Corps (SDC) to offer college classes to 101 high-school students from 15 U.S. states and four different countries, including two from Berkshire County.

The program, which provides full scholarships for high-school students, lets participants select from 10 college-credit courses, from public health to sociology and culture, ecology, history, literature, and music. In addition to coursework, MCLA provided guest speakers, including current students, to connect with SDC students about the benefits of a liberal-arts education. While all SDC courses were delivered online this summer, a future residential program is planned.

The Student Diplomacy Corps creates opportunities for high-school students from underserved populations to access free summer programs that build college readiness and foster empathy. Learn more at sdcorps.org.

“The Student Diplomacy Corps has offered an outstanding program this summer that MCLA has been proud to support,” said Paul Petritis, associate dean for Graduate and Continuing Education. “With a rigorous curriculum, outstanding faculty, and an international focus, SDC is a remarkable organization doing wonderful work, and we look forward to partnering with them in the future.”