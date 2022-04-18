Girl Scouts of Central and Western Massachusetts Announces New Board Member,Officers 

HOLYOKE – The Girl Scouts of Central and Western Massachusetts (GSCWM) recently elected five new officers and one new member to its board of directors at its annual meeting. They include:

Ellen W. Freyman , board member-at-large 2022-2024. Freyman concentrates her law practice in commercial finance and real estate: acquisitions and sales, development, leasing and financing. She has an extensive land use practice;

Jennifer Johnson, president/chair of the Board: Johnson is the director of Clinical Services for Commonwealth Medicine at UMass Chan Medical School. She is a registered nurse and is a Medical Service Corps Officer for the United States Air Force Reserves;

Nicole Messier, first vice president, is the program manager for a classified program at Raytheon in which she is responsible for $10 million in annual revenue. She is an eight-year veteran of the U.S. Air Force;

Bonnie J. Walker, second vice president, is the director of Equity and Inclusion at Worcester Academy. She is a member of the National Association of Independent Schools (NAIS) and the New England Chapter, and the Board at the African Center for Education (ACE), in Worcester;

Ryan Matson, secretary, is the vice president of Business Development for Peregrine Property Management, a property management firm based in Rhode Island and Massachusetts. He is the chair of the GSCWM Fund Development Committee; and

Sheryl Zarozny, treasurer, is practice director at Change Healthcare Consulting. She is a member of the board of advisors for the Macgregor Communications Boston PM Summit and mentors college freshmen at Bryant University on their IDEA program design thinking projects required for all freshmen.