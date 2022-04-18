AIM to Present 2022 Vision Award to Andrew Dreyfus 

Associated Industries of Massachusetts (AIM) announced that it will present its 2022 Vision Award to Andrew Dreyfus, president and CEO of Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts, for his decades-long efforts to create a sustainable and equitable health-care system in Massachusetts.

Dreyfus, who has announced his intention to step down at the end of 2022, has been at the forefront of developing national models for both value-based payment systems for medical care and health-reform measures that have extended coverage to large segments of Massachusetts residents.

The AIM Vision Award recognizes companies, organizations and individuals who have made unique contributions to the cause of economic opportunity in Massachusetts. The award reflects AIM’s mission to stand for jobs, economic prosperity, innovation, and a government that acknowledges that the private sector has the unique responsibility to create the “common wealth” for the people of Massachusetts.

The largest employer association in Massachusetts will present the awards as part of its virtual annual meeting on May 6. The one-hour meeting, entitled “Inclusive Economic Growth,” will include live online gatherings, a discussion with Gov. Charlie Baker and networking.

“Andrew Dreyfus has worked in both the public and private sectors to ensure that the world-class Massachusetts health-care system is affordable, sustainable and accessible to everyone,” said John R. Regan, President and Chief Executive Officer of AIM. “He has in many ways been the conscience of the Massachusetts health-care system from the landmark 2006 reform to the recent COVID-19 pandemic. AIM is pleased to honor Andrew for his 12 years as Chief Executive of Blue Cross Blue Shield and for a career that has benefitted the Massachusetts economy and improved the quality of life throughout the commonwealth.”

Dreyfus joined Blue Cross in 2005 as Executive Vice President of Health Care Services, where he led the creation of the Alternative Quality Contract, one of the largest commercial payment reform initiatives in the nation. He previously served as founding President of the Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts Foundation, where he oversaw the development of the “Roadmap to Coverage.” That multi-year initiative led to the passage of the state’s landmark 2006 Health Reform Law, which resulted in the lowest uninsured rate in the country and later became the model for the Affordable Care Act.