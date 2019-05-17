Girls on the Run of Western MA to Host Annual 5K on June 2

SPRINGFIELD — Girls on the Run of Western MA will host its 5K celebration on Sunday, June 2 at 10:30 a.m at Springfield College.

The mission of Girls on the Run is to inspire girls to be healthy, joyful, and confident using an experiential-based curriculum which creatively integrates running. Girls on the Run is a physical-activity-based, positive youth-development program that uses fun running games and dynamic discussions to teach life skills to girls in third through eighth grade. During the 10-week program, girls participate in lessons that foster confidence, build peer connections, and encourage community service while they prepare for an end-of-season, celebratory 5K event.

Participation in the 5K event on June 2 is open to the public. About 950 girls from 68 school sites around Western Mass., as well as 280 volunteer coaches, have participated in the program this season. Around 2,500 participants are expected at the event.

The pre-registration cost is $25 for adults and $10 for children and includes a Girls on the Run 5K event shirt. After a group warm-up, the event will begin on the outdoor track on Alden Street and will continue through the campus.

Registration is open at www.girlsontherunwesternma.org, and will also be available the day of the event beginning at 9 a.m. The run will begin at 10:30 a.m., but festivities, including a group warm up and games, will begin at 10 a.m., so early arrival is suggested. For more information about the event, how to register, and volunteer opportunities, visit www.girlsontherunwesternma.org.