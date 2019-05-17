Joanne Hilferty to Chair AIM Board of Directors

BOSTON — Joanne Hilferty, president and CEO of Morgan Memorial Goodwill Industries in Boston, is set to be elected chair of the board of Associated Industries of Massachusetts (AIM) Friday as the state’s largest business association convenes for its annual meeting.

Dennis Leonard, president and CEO of Delta Dental Plan of Massachusetts, is expected to be elected treasurer of the association, while Patricia Begrowicz, president of Onyx Specialty Paper in South Lee, will be assistant treasurer.

Hilferty, Leonard, and Begrowicz will stand for election alongside a diverse slate of 13 new board members. The officers and directors will be unanimously recommended by the AIM nominating committee.

A member of AIM’s board since 2008, Hilferty was elected to the AIM executive committee in 2010. She became assistant treasurer in 2012 and treasurer in 2015. She will be the first woman to chair the AIM board.

“AIM stands at a pivotal moment as it seeks to represent the full diversity of employers creating economic opportunity for the people of Massachusetts,” Hilferty said. “I look forward to working with the board to assure that the organization is inclusive as it represents current members and reaches out to new ones in order to continue to be a leading force advocating for economic vitality in the new economy.”

The 13 new directors set to join AIM’s 75-member board include Arthur Barrett, president, Barrett Distribution Centers, Franklin; Peter Bowman, vice president, External Affairs, Verizon Communications, Boston; Janice Goodman, owner, Cityscapes, Boston; Dominick Ianno, head of State Government Relations, MassMutual, Springfield; Marie Johnson, treasurer, Ken’s Foods Inc., Marlborough; Pia Kumar, owner, Universal Plastics, Holyoke; Marianne Lancaster, president, Lancaster Packaging, Hudson; Emiley Lockhart, senior counsel and director of Regional Initiatives, Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution, Falmouth; Thomas Pacheco, chief financial officer, Acushnet Holdings Corporation, Fairhaven; Srinivas Reddy, director, Global Innovation & Supply Network Operations, Procter & Gamble, Boston; Emily Reichert, chief executive officer, Greentown Labs, Somerville; Kumble Subbaswamy, chancellor, UMass Amherst; and Annemarie Watson, president, Crane Currency, Dalton.

“We are delighted to welcome such an impressive group of CEOs, entrepreneurs, and business leaders to the AIM board of directors,” outgoing AIM President and CEO Rick Lord said. “These new board members are accomplished, committed, and full of creative energy that will keep AIM moving into the future.”