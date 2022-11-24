Giving Guide 2022

Top Banner

When importance of giving to those in need — and to the organizations who help others secure their basic needs — doesn’t take a holiday, and there’s no season of the year when their work is not critical, especially at a time when the pandemic is barely in the rear-view mirror and an uncertain economy continues to pose challenges to so many individuals and nonprofits.

Still, there’s no doubt that people think about giving more around the year-end holidays, and that’s why BusinessWest and the Healthcare News publishes its annual Giving Guide around this time: to shine a spotlight on specific community needs and show you not only how to support them, but exactly what your money and time can accomplish.

On the pages that follow are profiles of 15 area nonprofit organizations, just a sampling of the region’s thousands of nonprofits. These profiles are intended to educate readers about what these groups are doing to improve quality of life for the people living and working in the 413, but also to inspire them to provide the critical support (which comes in many different forms) that these organizations and so many others so desperately need.

These profiles within the Giving Guide list not only giving opportunities — everything from online donations to corporate sponsorships — but also volunteer opportunities. And it is through volunteering, as much as with a cash donation, that individuals can help a nonprofit carry out its important mission within our community. And check out the giving opportunities being promoted by countless nonprofits on Giving Tuesday, Nov. 29.

BusinessWest and HCN launched the Giving Guide to 2011 to harness this region’s incredibly strong track record of philanthropy and support of the organizations dedicated to helping those in need. The publication is designed to inform, but also to encourage individuals and organizations to find new and imaginative ways to give back. We are confident it will succeed with both of those assignments.

George O’Brien, Editor and Associate Publisher
John Gormally, Publisher
Kate Campiti, Sales Manager and Associate Publisher

 

View the 2021 Giving Guide PDF Flipbook HERE

 

A Better Life Homecare, LLC

Children’s Advocacy Center
of Hampshire County Inc.

Holyoke Chicopee Springfield
Head Start Inc.

Home City Development, Inc. 24

Link to Libraries

Martin Luther King Jr. Family Services

Mental Health Association Inc.

Pathlight

Tom Cosenzi Driving For The Cure
Charity Golf Tournament

United Way of Pioneer Valley

Downtown Springfield YMCA/
Scantic Valley YMCA

YWCA of Western Massachusetts

Baystate Health Foundation

Glenmeadow

JGS LIFECARE

 

