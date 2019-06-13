Golf Tournament and Auction to Help Local Fight Against Childhood Hunger

WEST SPRINGFIELD — It’s a sad reality that one in six children in the U.S. goes hungry every day, but it’s a reality Feed the Kids is trying to change. The group will hold its second annual charity golf tournament to benefit No Kid Hungry and the HPS Weekend Backpack Program on Monday, Sept. 30 at Springfield Country Club, 1375 Elm St., West Springfield.

“The event will feature many opportunities to help kids,” said Dr. Frederick Kadushin, co-chair of Feed the Kids. “You can register to golf, be a sponsor or donor, or come to the cocktail hour, dinner, and auction. All proceeds will benefit two incredibly worthwhile organizations who are trying to stamp out childhood hunger locally.”

No Kid Hungry is a national organization that raises funds to support school breakfast programs, summer meals, afterschool meals, and more for children throughout the country. The HPS Weekend Backpack Program distributes bags of nutritious and easy-to-prepare meals to children at the end of each week that they can enjoy over the weekend.

Feed the Kids is currently seeking donations for the tournament’s silent auction, individual and corporate sponsors, and, of course, golfers.

“We hope to again have a vibrant post-tournament event, with a great meal and lively auction, so even non-golfers can have fun supporting this important cause,” Kadushin said. “We are grateful to those who have already stepped up as sponsors, including Shatz, Schwartz and Fentin; Polish National Credit Union; Disability Management Services; LUSO Federal Credit Union; and Market Mentors.”

Check-in for the scramble-format tournament will begin at 10 a.m., with a shotgun start at noon. The fee is $160 per golfer, which includes greens fees, driving range, cart use, lunch, cocktail hour, dinner, and a gift bag. There will also be prizes, a raffle, and an auction.

To make a cash donation, donate an item for the raffle or auction, learn more about sponsorship opportunities, or register to golf or for the dinner, visit feedthekidsgolf.com.