MGM Springfield Announces Father’s Day Events

SPRINGFIELD — MGM Springfield is celebrating Father’s Day with a day-long barbecue featuring live music, raffles, and giveaways, while highlighting things dads love — cigars, golf, bourbon, and more.

The festivities kick off Sunday, June 16 at 11 a.m. with an outdoor barbecue buffet on TAP Patio, serving grilled favorites including ribs, chicken wings, corn on the cob, baked beans, and specialties like the shrimp boiler, Cajun swordfish skewers, and more. The barbecue costs $22 per person and will run until 9 p.m. Meanwhile, indoors at TAP Sports Bar, all dads can bowl for free, all day long.

Aside from food and bowling, dads can customize their own cigar outside on the Plaza from 1 to 6 p.m., or take their best swing at the closest-to-the-pin competition from noon to 5 p.m. or sip on their favorite bourbon at a barrel tasting between 3 and 5 p.m. at Topgolf Swing Suite.