Gov. Charlie Baker to Speak at UMass Amherst Commencement

AMHERST — Gov. Charlie Baker will be the featured speaker at the undergraduate commencement at UMass Amherst on Friday, May 10 at 4:30 p.m. at McGuirk Alumni Stadium.

The governor will address an anticipated crowd of about 20,000 family members, friends, and other guests as approximately 5,500 undergraduates receive their bachelor’s degrees at the Commonwealth’s flagship campus.

“We are honored that Governor Baker will deliver this year’s commencement address,” said UMass Amherst Chancellor Kumble Subbaswamy. “As a results-driven leader, he combines a concentration on thoughtful data analysis with an emphasis on building relationships that strengthen our Commonwealth. His support for UMass Amherst has provided our students the opportunity to flourish as they play an invaluable role in the state’s innovation economy.

“It’s no coincidence that, under the governor’s leadership, Massachusetts has achieved record employment, the highest percentage of citizens with healthcare, and an outstanding education system,” he went on. “At the flagship campus, we are proud of playing a role in providing high-quality, affordable education for our citizens.”

Before being elected governor in 2014, Baker served as a cabinet secretary under former Govs. William Weld and Paul Cellucci. Baker helped lead efforts to reform and modernize state government, turn a billion-dollar deficit into a surplus, create a half-million jobs, and enact key education reforms.

Baker also was the CEO of Harvard Pilgrim Health Care, turning the company around from the verge of bankruptcy and making it the nation’s highest-ranked healthcare provider for member satisfaction and clinical effectiveness for six consecutive years.