Paragus to Hold Technology Recycling Drive to Benefit Dakin Humane Society

HADLEY — On Monday, April 22, Paragus IT will hold a technology recycling drive to promote sustainability on Earth Day and to benefit Dakin Humane Society.

Paragus will take old, unwanted computers, laptops, printers, and other equipment and prepare them for reuse or make sure they’re properly disposed of. In exchange, they will collect $5 per piece of equipment — all of which will benefit Dakin Humane Society.

“This is a great opportunity for local businesses and individuals to recycle their old technology while supporting a good cause,” said Paragus CEO Delcie Bean. “Earth Day is a time when we all come together to do our part to protect our planet and its creatures.”

Those looking to recycle equipment can drop it at Paragus IT in Hadley or Dave’s Soda and Pet Food City in Agawam between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. The Lexington Group can also arrange for pickup from local businesses, with a minimum of five pieces of equipment and a minimum $50 donation. Interested businesses can contact Jillian Morgan at [email protected] or (413) 587-2666, ext. 199 to reserve a spot.