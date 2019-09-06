Greater Westfield Chamber Announces Keynote Speaker for September Breakfast

WESTFIELD — The Greater Westfield Chamber of Commerce will welcome Katie Holahan, vice president of Government Affairs for Associated Industries of Massachusetts, as keynote speaker at its quarterly business breakfast on Friday, Sept. 20 from 7 to 9 a.m. at the 104th Fighter Wing Air National Guard Base, 175 Falcon Dr., Westfield.

Holahan will talk about paid family and medical leave, potential debate in the Legislature on transportation, K-12 funding, healthcare cost containment, and general tax reform. There will also be time for questions and answers. She would like to hear what the attendees are most concerned about, what are the city’s strengths, and what opportunities they have before them.

The Chief Greeter will be Chris Thompson, co-owner of the Westfield Starfires. Immediately following the breakfast, guests can take a tour of the 104th Air National Guard Base. Tickets for the breakfast are $28 for members and $43 for general admission. For more information or registration, call (413) 568-1618 or e-mail [email protected].

The platinum event sponsor is Baystate Noble Hospital; the gold sponsor is Westfield Gas & Electric and Whip City Fiber; the silver sponsor is A Plus HVAC Inc.; the bronze sponsors are BHN – the Carson Center, Governor’s Center, and the Arbors; the registration-table sponsor is CHH Engraving Inc.; the coffee-bar sponsor is the Westfield Starfires; and the small-business sponsor is the Republican.