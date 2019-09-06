Scantic Valley YMCA to Host Free Opioid-awareness Event with Kirk Jonah on Sept. 17

WILBRAHAM — On Tuesday, Sept. 17, at 6 p.m., the Scantic Valley YMCA will host guest speaker Kirk Jonah, founder of the Jack Jonah Foundation, which is dedicated to the memory of Kirk’s son, who accidentally overdosed in 2016. The Jack Jonah Foundation works to educate the community and help individuals and families impacted by drugs so tragedies such as Jack’s passing will never happen again.

Pre-registration is not necessary. For more information, contact the Scantic Valley YMCA at (413) 596-2749 or visit www.springfieldy.org.