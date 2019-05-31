Greater Westfield Chamber of Commerce to Hold 60th-Anniversary Celebration

WESTFIELD — The Greater Westfield Chamber of Commerce is celebrating its 60th anniversary on Thursday, June 13 at the Ranch Golf Club in Southwick.

The chamber, which was incorporated in 1959, will begin the celebration at 5:30 p.m. with a cocktail hour, then enjoy specialty food and carving stations. After dinner, a program will include a quick journey down memory lane, as well as a look at where the chamber is now and what the future holds. The chief greeter will be Barbara Braem-Jensen, who holds a lifetime, honorary membership with the chamber. She will be greeting all guests with a special commemorative gift.

While the office has many old records and scrapbooks, if anyone has the infamous Spark Plug jacket or any other chamber memorabilia and/or photos, they are asked to call the office at (413) 568-1618. To preserve history, a keepsake program booklet is being published to give businesses an opportunity to showcase their companies with an ad. Call (413) 568-1618 to place an ad.

The sponsors for the event include diamond event sponsor Mestek Inc.; gold sponsors Berkshire Bank and United Bank; bronze sponsors Arrha Credit Union and Rehab Resolutions; dessert sponsor G.I.L.T.E. Bakery Service; and pin sponsors Adform Interiors and Andrew Grant Diamond Center.

For sponsorships and tickets, visit www.westfieldbiz.org or call the chamber at (413) 568-1618. The chamber is giving a $100 gift certificate to Andrew Grant Diamond Center for every two tickets purchased.