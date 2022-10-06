Greater Westfield Chamber of Commerce to Hold Legislative Luncheon on Oct. 21

WESTFIELD — The Greater Westfield Chamber of Commerce will hold its Legislative Luncheon on Friday, Oct. 21 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Tucker’s Restaurant, 625 College Highway, Southwick. Legislators and elected officials attending include Westfield Mayor Mike McCabe; state Sen. John Velis; and state Reps. Kelly Pease, Michael Finn, and Nicholas Boldyga.

“The Greater Westfield Chamber of Commerce is focused on advocating for local businesses,” said Eric Oulette, the chamber’s executive director. “This event provides our members with an opportunity to interact in an open discussion with our local legislators. Attendees will have the opportunity to ask questions, as well as express concerns and ideas that they have to improve the business community.”

The program begins at 11:30 a.m. with registration and lunch. At 12:30 p.m, attendees will hear from each legislator, and then moderator Candice Berube, publisher of Westfield City Lifestyle magazine, will facilitate the discussion.

This year’s legislative luncheon is sponsored by Polish National Credit Union, Baystate Noble Hospital, Mestek Inc., Cannabis Connection, CHH Engraving, Gary Rome Hyundai, and Armbrook Village. To reserve tickets or inquire about sponsorships, call (413) 568-1618 or email [email protected]. The cost is $45 for members and $55 in advance for general admission. RSVP by Monday, Oct. 17 (no refunds after that date).