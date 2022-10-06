UMassFive Introduces Kristina Hamel as Vice President of Human Resources

HADLEY — UMassFive College Federal Credit Union recently introduced the newest addition to its senior management team: Kristina Hamel, who joins UMassFive as vice president of Human Resources.

Hamel comes to UMassFive from Shriners Hospitals for Children in Springfield, where she worked for the past 20-plus years, overseeing up to 250 employees and more than 150 volunteers. She holds a bachelor’s degree in human resource management from Bay Path University and has earned her Senior Professional Human Resource certification.

At UMassFive, Hamel will oversee all employee hiring, training, recognition, and diversity program efforts.

“I feel so fortunate to work alongside such an amazing group of professionals who are truly dedicated to making a difference for our members and community,” she said. “UMassFive is a special place to work, and I look forward to serving as a trustworthy advocate for our staff and mission.”