Pure Life Soaps to Hold Grand Opening of New Store on Oct. 8

WEST SPRINGFIELD — After handcrafting all-natural organic soaps from a workshop in her home and selling them online and at farmers’ markets, Kay Hernandez, owner of Pure Life Soaps, is opening her first retail store at 80 Windsor St. in West Springfield, where she will host a grand-opening celebration on Saturday, Oct. 8 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

“We are excited to offer Western Massachusetts a soap shop offering quality, unique bath products that are free of chemicals and harmful ingredients and made with exotic and healing essential oils,” she said.

Hernandez began making soaps after becoming ill from a hormone imbalance caused by chemicals in the commercial soaps she had been using.

Some of Pure Life’s featured soaps include Oatmeal Scrub, Wildflower, Grapefruit Tea Tree, Moringa Mango, Turmeric Orange Oatmeal, Lavender Oatmeal, as well as unscented soaps. The Pure Life Soaps shop will be open on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and can be found online at www.purelifeshop.co.

