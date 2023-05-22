Greenfield Cooperative Bank Supports RiverCulture Series of Summer Events

GREENFIELD — Greenfield Cooperative Bank announced its sponsorship of the 2023 Summer Event Series organized by RiverCulture, the creative-economy program of the town of Montague. The series features a variety of cultural events happening in the five villages of Montague and the Turners Falls Cultural District, including live music, outdoor movies, theater, family activities, and festivals.

The series aims to showcase the rich and diverse cultural offerings of the region and to foster community engagement and enjoyment. As a community bank, Greenfield Cooperative Bank is committed to supporting local arts and culture and to enhancing quality of life for its customers and neighbors.

“We are delighted to partner with RiverCulture and to contribute to the vibrant and creative atmosphere of Montague and Turners Falls,” said Tony Worden, president and CEO of Greenfield Cooperative Bank. “We hope that everyone will take advantage of these wonderful opportunities to enjoy some great entertainment and to connect with their fellow residents.”

Paper copies of the calendar of events are available at local retail stores and restaurants, or can be downloaded at www.riverculture.org.