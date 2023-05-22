BusinessTalk with Alison Berman, council director of Girls on the Run Western Massachusetts

Girls today deal with a host of challenges, from school stress to social pressures and much more, all of which can weigh on their happiness and health, both physical and mental. On the next installment of BusinessTalk, BusinessWest Editor Joe Bednar talks with Alison Berman, council director of Girls on the Run Western Massachusetts, an organization that uses running as a framework for crucial lessons on self-care, managing emotions, empathy, gratitude, building confidence … the list goes on. Just weeks before its celebratory 5K event steps off on June 3, Berman explains why Girls on the Run’s mission resonates so powerfully.