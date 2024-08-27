Greenfield Cooperative Bank Welcomes Debbie Esposito

GREENFIELD — Greenfield Cooperative Bank (GCB) announced the addition of Debbie Esposito to its team as senior vice president, Business Banking officer. In this role, she will be instrumental in driving the bank’s growth and development within the Franklin, Hampshire, and Hampden county markets.

With more than two decades of experience in the financial industry, Esposito brings a wealth of expertise in business, commercial, and cash-management solutions. Prior to joining GCB, she served as vice president of Cash Management Sales for PeoplesBank and vice president, senior Treasury Management relationship manager for Citizens Bank.

In her new position, Esposito will be responsible for promoting financial solutions in partnership with Commercial Lending, Government Banking, and Retail. She will also play a key role in implementing marketing strategies to enhance brand awareness and strengthen the bank’s presence in the community.

“We are thrilled to welcome Debbie to the Greenfield Cooperative Bank team,” said Tony Worden, president and CEO of GCB. “Her extensive experience and deep understanding of the local business landscape will be a tremendous asset as we continue to provide our customers with innovative financial solutions.”

Esposito holds a bachelor’s degree in communications, public relations, and marketing from the University of Wisconsin – Whitewater and a nonprofit certification with a financial focus from the University of St. Thomas in Minnesota. She is committed to community involvement and actively volunteers for various organizations across Western Mass.