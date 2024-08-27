Shatz, Schwartz and Fentin Recognized as a Best Law Firm for 2025 by Best Lawyers

SPRINGFIELD — Shatz, Schwartz and Fentin, with offices in Springfield and Northampton, was recognized by Best Lawyers as a Best Law Firm in Springfield for 2025. The firm was singled out in the fields of banking and finance law, bankruptcy and creditor debtor rights/insolvency and reorganization law, business organizations (including LLCs and partnerships), corporate law, elder law, trusts and estates, litigation ­– trusts and estates, and tax law.

In addition, eight attorneys at Shatz, Schwartz and Fentin were selected for inclusion in the 2025 edition of the Best Lawyers in America for outstanding contributions to their fields:

• Attorney Carol Cioe Klyman was included for her expertise the fields of elder law and trusts and estates.

• Attorney Mark Esposito was selected by his peers in Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch in America in the fields of commercial litigation and litigation – labor and employment.

• Attorney Michele Feinstein was selected by her peers as a Lawyer of the Year for trusts and estates in Springfield. She was also chosen for inclusion on the Best Lawyers in America list for her outstanding contributions to the fields of elder law, litigation ­– trusts and estates, and trusts and estates.

• Attorney Gary Fentin, one of the firm’s founders, was selected for his work in the fields of banking and financial law and commercial transactions/uniform commercial code (UCC) law.

• Attorney Timothy Mulhern, managing partner, was included for his work in the fields of corporate law and tax law.

• Founding attorney Steven Schwartz was selected for his expertise in the fields of business organizations (including LLCs and partnerships), closely held companies, and corporate law.

• Attorney James Sheils was included for his contributions in the field of commercial transactions/uniform commercial code (UCC) law.

• Attorney Steven Weiss was selected for inclusion for his work in the fields of bankruptcy and creditor debtor rights/insolvency and reorganization law.

Best Lawyers is the oldest and most respected peer-review publication company in the legal profession. The lists of outstanding lawyers are compiled by conducting exhaustive peer-review surveys in which tens of thousands of leading lawyers confidentially evaluate their professional peers. Lawyers are not permitted to pay any fee to participate in or be recognized by Best Lawyers.