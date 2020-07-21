Greenfield Cooperative Bank Welcomes Kevin Bowler

GREENFIELD — Michael Tucker, president and CEO, announced that Kevin Bowler has joined Greenfield Cooperative Bank as the new senior vice president of Loan Resolution. He began working in the Northampton office on July 1.

“Kevin brings to us over 30 years of lending experience,” Tucker said. “We are lucky to have someone with his level of experience in handling and working with commercial and residential credits to help them through these times.”

Bowler, who will report directly to Tony Worden, executive vice president and chief operating officer, previously worked for Peoples United Bank (the Bank of Western Massachusetts). He has a bachelor’s degree from Westfield State University.