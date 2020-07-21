West of the River Chamber of Commerce to Host Virtual Job Fair on Aug. 4

WEST SPRINGFIELD — With government-mandated social-distancing restrictions in place, the West of the River Chamber of Commerce (WRC) will hold its annual job fair virtually this year on Tuesday, Aug. 4.

“We feel we need to continue to move forward in this new environment and show our business community that we are here, active, and supporting our members during this time,” Executive Director Robin Wozniak said.

With the extra unemployment money individuals are receiving about to expire, and local businesses beginning to reopen, the WRC is looking to help its members in any way it can. The Zoom event will take place from 5:30 to 7 p.m. This is a free event for attendees, and vendors and attendees can both register online.

“Times are different now, and many businesses are struggling. We understand this and want to help,” Wozniak said.

Each vendor will have the opportunity to speak to the attendees as a whole group about their company and what positions they are looking to fill. At the conclusion of the group session, each vendor will have a breakout room where attendees can ask more detailed information and exchange contact information. The event is sponsored by Reminder Publications.

For more information and to register, visit www.westoftheriverchamber.com.