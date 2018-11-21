Comcast Unveils New Xfinity Store at Holyoke Mall

HOLYOKE — On Tuesday, Comcast staged a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the grand opening of its newest Xfinity Store, which is located on the upper level of the Holyoke Mall.

The 4,691-square-foot space is the first Xfinity Store in the region to open in a mall setting and is focused entirely around the needs of customers. Consumers will have the opportunity to explore, learn about, and interact directly with the latest Xfinity products and services, including Xfinity Mobile. In addition, the store offers a dedicated space where Comcast Business customers and prospects can discover cutting-edge business solutions and get connected with a local expert to discuss their business technology needs.

Local officials and community leaders, including Holyoke Mayor Alex Morse, State Representative Aaron Vega, City Council President Todd McGee, Ward 3 City Councilor David Bartley, Ward 2 City Councilor Nelson Roman and Greater Holyoke Chamber of Commerce President Barry Feingold, came out to celebrate the grand opening and tour the new store.

“The opening of Comcast’s new Xfinity Store bears testament to the thriving business climate in Holyoke,” said Barry Feingold, president of the Greater Holyoke Chamber of Commerce “We love to see this kind of investment in the area, especially with the latest technology that Xfinity and Comcast Business can offer customers for their homes and to help grow their businesses. We’re excited to work with Comcast at its beautiful, new Xfinity Store at the Holyoke Mall.”

Michael Parker, senior vice president for Comcast’s Western New England Region, which includes Western Massachusetts, added, “We’re proud to be a part of the Holyoke community and are excited to open this store in a convenient location for a greater number of our customers. Xfinity Stores are the ultimate showcase for consumers to experience how Xfinity products — including Xfinity X1, Xfinity Internet, Xfinity Home and Xfinity Mobile — connect and simplify their lives.”