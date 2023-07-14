Hackworth School of Performing Arts Wins Prestigious Award

EASTHAMPTON — Hackworth School of Performing Arts (HSPA) owners Alison Forance and Lisa Anthony announced that they were named Ultimate Studio of the Year by the American Dance Awards on July 9. This honor is given to a dance studio that shows success in training dancers in all age groups in various different styles, including but not limited to ballet, contemporary, jazz, hip hop, acro, and musical theater.

The American Dance Awards values the wide range of quality dance education offered to students and feels it should be rewarded. The nominees for this prestigious award included studios from all over the U.S., Canada, and South Africa.

Hackworth School of Performing Arts strives to create a well-rounded program and is honored to receive this award, Forance said.

“It was a pinnacle moment of immense pride, knowing our grandfather, who started our dance legacy back in 1934, was watching from above, cheering us on, giving us his signature thumbs up, while also knowing how proud and ecstatic our mother would be when hearing this exciting news,” she added. “This tremendous honor is a reflection of each and every HSPA faculty member who has helped our students achieve this goal, from our Tiny Tot teachers who first instilled the love of dance in the very beginning, right up through those working with our advanced teams, along with our inspiring guest teachers and alumni.”

The studio is entering its their 90th season. Families looking to join the HSPA dance family should email [email protected].