Bay Path Names Inaugural Dean for School of Education, Psychology & Humanities

LONGMEADOW — Following a national search, Bay Path University announced that Ruth Lahti was selected to be the inaugural dean of the School of Education, Psychology & Humanities.

“I am pleased to welcome Dr. Lahti to the Bay Path community,” said Dr. John Caron, interim vice president of Academic Affairs. “Dr. Lahti has vast experience as an educator and administrator and possesses extensive knowledge of online learning platforms and strategies. She is a creative and entrepreneurial, student-focused leader whose background will be integral as the university looks at new ways to expand and deliver our academic portfolio in the School of Education, Psychology & Humanities that benefit both our students and the marketplace.”

In her previous position, Lahti served as the associate vice president of Academics at Southern New Hampshire University, Global Campus Online. In that role, she led a team of 70 full-time administrators and faculty while overseeing 22 online programs; spearheaded the development of a career-oriented master of fine arts program in creative writing that is now the largest MFA program in the country; oversaw DEI strategies that produced positive, measurable results; and implemented data-driven decision making to foster student success, grow online programs in both enrollment and revenue, and launch a suite of career-focused embedded certificates.

“Dr. Lahti clearly shares Bay Path’s values that are reflected in our mission and career-focused education: innovation, diversity, equity, the pursuit of excellence, inclusiveness, collaboration, and social responsibility,” President Sandra Doran said. “As the inaugural dean, she will bring a new vision that will enable the university to expand and evolve our offerings and provide an even richer and more engaging experience for our students.”

As dean of the of the School of Education, Psychology & Humanities, Lahti is responsible for leading and coordinating the operations of department chairs and program directors to support student and faculty success. Through collaboration with cross-university departments, she will be a member of teams that develop strategic external partnerships, implement ongoing processes for the development of and scanning for new curricular ideas and initiatives, and identify and assist in obtaining new revenue streams to support the expansion of school programs and infrastructure.

Lahti earned her Ph.D. and master’s degree in English from UMass Amherst and her bachelor’s degree in English from James Madison University.