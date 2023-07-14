Greater Northampton Chamber Seeks Nominations for 2023 Eva Trager Memorial

NORTHAMPTON — The Greater Northampton Chamber of Commerce is accepting nominations for the 2023 Eva Trager Memorial. First introduced in 2012, the memorial recognizes individuals who made a significant impact on the vitality of downtown Northampton during their lifetimes. Eligible nominees for this year’s memorial are people who have passed away since the event was last held in September 2019. Nominations are due no later than Monday, July 24.

Hailed as the ‘queen of Main Street,’ Trager distinguished herself as a successful businesswoman and cherished champion for downtown for nearly 50 years. Named in her honor, the memorial celebrates the lifetime and exemplary achievements of those who demonstrated a personal commitment and dedication to downtown Northampton and the community.

“The Eva Trager Memorial is a posthumous honor and celebrates those who left a legacy of giving and caring that never went unnoticed,” said Vince Jackson, executive director of the Greater Northampton Chamber of Commerce. “Past inductees embodied a spirit of community that was evident in the impact that they had as business owners, community ambassadors, commercial developers, and highly respected influencers. This is a lifetime achievement and incredible tribute to those who lived with great purpose and steady hope for a vibrant downtown.”

Nominations may be submitted online at evatragermemorial.com. The list of honorees selected this year will be announced by Aug. 4. The Eva Trager Memorial Ceremony will take place on Friday, Sept. 8, in front of the Owl at 157 Main St. in downtown Northampton.