Hampden County Bar Assoc. to Host Local Law Day Celebration

SPRINGFIELD — On Monday, May 3, the Hampden County Bar Assoc. (HCBA) will participate in a local Law Day event.

The theme of this year’s event is “Advancing the Rule of Law Now,” and it will be hosted by attorney and HCBA President Thomas Wilson, with the help and support of the master of ceremonies, Springfield District Court Judge Kevin Maltby. Paula Carey, chief justice of the Trial Court, will also be in attendance to offer remarks. The event will be held outside the Roderick L. Ireland Courthouse at 50 State St., Springfield.

The program will include the annual presentation of the John M. Greaney Award to an attorney and non-attorney for their contributions to the Hampden County legal community. The HCBA will have Rose Boyle present the award to Springfield District Court Officer Luis Ramos, and Regional Administrative Justice Maureen Walsh present the award to Springfield District Court First Justice John Payne.

The event will also be livestreamed via Zoom. Contact the HCBA office at (413) 732-4660 or [email protected] for more information.