Environmental Integrity Rebrands as ZEEP Technology

SOUTH HADLEY — Since 2007, Environmental Integrity has provided eco-friendly electronic recycling solutions for area businesses. Founder Steve Czepiel has always stayed true to the mission of creating a sustainable, forward-thinking company that can adapt to an ever-changing industry. As his daughter Kristina took on a larger role, they decided it was time for a brand that represented the future.

“When the time came to rebrand, we wanted a fresh, bold name that reflected the progressive, woman-owned company we have evolved into over the years,” said Kristina Czepiel Dearborn, CEO of ZEEP Technology. “ZEEP also drives home the fact that we are a family business. Because of our last name, my father and I have been nicknamed ‘Zeep’ all our lives. Now the whole company answers to it.”

Added Steve Czepiel, “as the industry continues to evolve, our strong capabilities and ability to grow, adapt, and deliver allow us to do the same. ZEEP Technology is committed to providing innovative solutions and services that meet our clients’ needs, and offering the highest level of service and care.”

ZEEP Technology maximizes product reutilization through repair, remarketing, and recycled materials. In an age of high security risks and data breaches, ZEEP also provides peace of mind through complete data destruction.