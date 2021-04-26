Shatz, Schwartz and Fentin, P.C. Hires Former Law Clerk Patrick Huse

SPRINGFIELD — Shatz, Schwartz and Fentin, P.C. hired former law clerk Patrick Huse to fill the role of associate attorney following his admission to the Massachusetts bar.

Huse is a 2020 graduate of Suffolk University Law School. While pursuing his graduate studies, he was a member of Phi Alpha Delta law fraternity, the Business Law Assoc., and the Suffolk Prosecutors Clinic. His career-focused extracurricular activities, coupled with his time interning at the Hampden County District Attorney’s Office, have prepared him for a career rooted in the law.

Huse assists clients in the areas of business transactions, real-estate transactions, and bankruptcy matters.