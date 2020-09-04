Hampden County Bar Assoc. to Present Annual ‘Run for the Bar’ Virtually on Sept. 26

SPRINGFIELD — The Hampden County Bar Assoc. will hold its seventh annual 5K/10K Run/Walk Race Judicata, “A Run for the Bar,” on Saturday, Sept. 26. For the safety of the participants, spectators, and volunteers, and to adhere to the current safety guidelines, the event will be held virtually.

Proceeds from the event will benefit the William J. Boyle Scholarship, the Colonel Archer B. Battista Veterans Scholarship, and the Children’s Law Project. The cost for the 5K is $30, and the 5K is $40. All registrants will receive a shirt and water bottle. Registration is now available at bit.ly/3gTjult. Sponsorship opportunities are also available.