MCLA, BCC Sign Education Articulation Agreement

NORTH ADAMS — Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts (MCLA) and Berkshire Community College (BCC) have signed a new articulation agreement, creating a pathway for students who complete BCC’s associate degree in early childhood education to enroll in MCLA’s liberal-arts degree-completion program in children, families, and society.

Students who complete this associate-degree program at MCLA will also be able to enter MCLA with a core-requirement waiver. Students must graduate with at least a 2.5 grade point average to qualify.

This agreement means students who qualify will be able to earn their associate and bachelor’s degrees as well as early education and care certifications. These credentials support requirements of the Massachusetts Department of Early Education and Care (DEEC). This pathway can also result in a lead teacher certification from the DEEC.

“This is an exciting pathway for future educators,” MCLA President James Birge said. “MCLA began as a normal school, and the college remains committed to creating opportunities and pathways for educators. MCLA is proud to be involved with BCC in these educational efforts to meet the needs of districts in the Berkshires, in the region, and in Massachusetts.”

Patricia Kay, chair of BCC’s Education Department, added that, among first-time community-college students, the desire to transfer to a four-year school is strong.

“The transfer pathway, an academic avenue for advancement, is important for students to consider. The ease of the transfer process remains key to students wanting to acquire a bachelor’s degree,” she said. “BCC and MCLA have constructed a transfer articulation agreement that builds on skills acquired in the first two college years, making the transition to the four-year program efficient and effective for students. We are pleased to celebrate this articulation agreement with MCLA and look forward to collaborating now and in the future to enhance the quality of educators in Berkshire County.”