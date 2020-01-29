Happier Valley Comedy Launches New Valentine’s Day Tradition

HADLEY — Happier Valley Comedy thinks Feb. 14 could use a little updating.

“Yes, we love love,” founder Pam Victor said. “And we would like to expand the celebration beyond just romantic partners to also include gal pals, friends, work buddies, relatives, and more. And what better way to celebrate love than laughter?”

The only comedy theater and training program in Western Mass. is launching a new tradition to celebrate Feb. 14 with the “Laugh with Your Loved One” improv comedy workshop, designed for absolute beginners, including those who might be a little (or even a lot) nervous about improv. Victor will lead pairs through easy, accessible improv exercises and games with a focus on shared fun, play, and laughter. The workshop runs 5:30 to 7 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 14.

“Come laugh and play with us. Then go out for a nice meal with your loved one,” Victor suggested. “Laughter. Good food. Maybe some wine and a nice dessert? Sounds like heaven to me.”

Friends, family, and lovers can register for the “Laugh with Your Loved One” improv workshop at www.happiervalley.com. And remember, as Danish comedian Victor Borge said, “laughter is the shortest distance between two people.”