MassDOT to Hold Second Public Meeting on East-West Passenger Rail Study

SPRINGFIELD — The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) will hold its second public meeting on the East-West Passenger Rail Study on Wednesday, Feb. 12 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the UMass Center at Springfield, Classroom 014, in Tower Square, 1500 Main St., Springfield.

The study examines the costs, benefits, and investments necessary to implement a range of passenger-rail service alternatives from Boston to Springfield and Pittsfield, up to and including high-speed rail. The goal of the meeting is to inform attendees about the study’s analysis of six preliminary alternatives for improving connectivity and mobility in the east-west corridor, and gather feedback from attendees about these six preliminary alternatives and what they would like to see in the three final rail-service alternatives that will be analyzed further,

The meeting will begin with a presentation at 6 p.m., followed by time for questions and answers.

Those who park in the Tower Square garage can get parking validated at $5 per car. Meeting attendees can park on all levels but are encouraged to park on Level A. For those who cannot attend the public meeting, all meeting materials will be posted online, and feedback will be accepted via e-mail. For study questions or comments, e-mail MassDOT Project Manager Makaela Niles at [email protected].

To learn more, visit www.mass.gov/east-west-passenger-rail-study.