Harbor Freight Tools to Open New Store in Hadley on July 10

HADLEY — Harbor Freight Tools will celebrate the grand opening of its new store in Hadley on Wednesday, July 10 at 8 a.m. The store, located at 303 Russell St., is the 15th Harbor Freight Tools store in Massachusetts.

“We’re excited to serve customers in the great city of Hadley,” said Steve Handscomb, store manager. “At Harbor Freight, we’re passionate about providing our customers with the tools they need to get the job done, and always at an affordable price. We look forward to welcoming auto technicians, contractors, woodworkers, homeowners, hobbyists — anyone who needs affordable tools.”

The 15,000-square-foot store will stock a full selection of tools and accessories in categories including automotive, air and power tools, storage, outdoor power equipment, generators, welding supplies, shop equipment, hand tools, and more. Harbor Freight’s hand tools come with a lifetime warranty.

The new Harbor Freight Tools store will be open seven days a week, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.