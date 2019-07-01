Yankee Home Improvement to Host Grand Reopening Celebration on July 2

CHICOPEE — Every year, Yankee Home founder Ger Ronan takes out a full-page newspaper ad telling his personal immigrant story and thanking America for helping him become a successful business owner. This year, he is inviting staff and partners to toast the grand reopening of Yankee Home, at 36 Justin Dr., Chicopee, with a celebration on Tuesday, July 2.

“It’s not a traditional reopening since the business never closed,” Ronan said. “It’s more of a relaunch with new branding, imagery, and messaging. It’s the beginning of a new chapter in the storied history of this company.”

Ronan came to the U.S. from Ireland in 1982 with $80 in his pocket. He worked a series of jobs and worked his way up the ladder toward owning his own business. As he says in a recent TV spot, “I built Yankee Home from the ground up, but the story really starts on the roof.” In 2007, he was fleeced by a shady roofer who made off with a $2,500 deposit. This prompted him to start Yankee Home, a business devoted to honest practices with a 100% money-back guarantee.

For Tuesday’s event, Chicopee Mayor Richard Kos will be on hand for a ribbon-cutting ceremony and the unveiling of the new Yankee Home branding and imagery. Lunch will be catered by Theodore’s, followed by ice cream from Mr. Whippey. The ribbon cutting begins at noon, followed by lunch at 12:30 p.m.