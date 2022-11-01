Top Banner

HCC Again Named One of State’s Top Women-led Businesses

HOLYOKE — For the second year in a row, Holyoke Community College (HCC) has been named one of the top women-led businesses in Massachusetts by Boston Globe Magazine and the Women’s Edge, formerly the Commonwealth Institute, a nonprofit that supports top female executives.

“They run healthcare companies, universities and colleges, financial institutions, nonprofits, construction firms and more — they’re the women power players of the Bay State,” says the introduction to the 22nd annual Top 100 list. “Responsible for thousands of employees and billions in revenue, the women featured here drive the Massachusetts economy. Taken together, the 100 companies on this list represent a total revenue and operating budget of $75.9 billion.”

