PeoplesBank Supports Gray House Restoration After Break-in

SPRINGFIELD — Representatives from PeoplesBank visited the Gray House to present the agency with a donation to cover the cost of replacement doors and frames that were damaged last May during a robbery.

“We couldn’t be more thankful for the generous support of PeoplesBank,” Gray House Executive Director Kristen McClintock said. “The break-in we experienced in May was devastating. Not only did our agency lose critical supplies — such as food, infant formula, and diapers — that we distribute to our neighbors in need at no cost, but we were left with substantial property damage. After learning of the unexpected expense to replace the damaged doors and frames, PeoplesBank immediately stepped up and offered to cover the associated costs.”

PeoplesBank has supported 331 different nonprofits and charitable organizations and donated $10,736,943 in the past decade. Furthermore, its employees collectively volunteer an average of 10,000 hours per year, illustrating the bank’s commitment to service within the community.

While the robbery was distressing, McClintock chooses to focus on the outpouring of love and support received from clients, volunteers, and community partners like PeoplesBank. “I take great comfort in knowing that we live in a community that truly cares — where neighbors help neighbors, and where ‘corporate responsibility’ is more than just a catchphrase, but rather a genuine way of doing business.”