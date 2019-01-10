HCC Extends Service Hours in Advance of Spring Semester

HOLYOKE — Holyoke Community College (HCC) will hold extended service hours to accommodate new and continuing students before the spring 2019 semester.

Beginning Monday, Jan. 14 and continuing through Friday, Feb. 1, HCC’s Admissions, Financial Aid, Testing, Advising, and Student Accounts offices on the second floor of the Frost Building will open at 8:30 a.m. and stay open until 7 p.m., Monday through Thursday. On Fridays, those offices will be open from 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. The spring 2019 academic semester begins Monday, Jan. 28.

“There is still plenty of time for students to register for the spring semester,” said Renee Tastad, dean of Enrollment Management and College Access Programs. “We know our students are very busy with jobs and families and life in general, so we try to make all the accommodations we can to make the registration process smooth for everyone.”