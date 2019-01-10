West of the River Chamber Welcomes Box Paper Scissors to Agawam

AGAWAM — The West of the River Chamber of Commerce recently welcomed Box Paper Scissors to the Agawam community.

Business owner Bryant Whitsett opened the store on Dec. 22, offering a wide variety of products and services, including key cutting, notary, DVD transfer, office supplies, conference-room rental, space to sell and promote local products and services, shipping, mailbox services, faxing and more.

A grand-opening celebration will take place Thursday, Jan. 17 from 4 to 6 p.m. The store is located at 1325 Springfield St. in Feeding Hills.