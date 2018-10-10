HCC Hosting Annual Transfer Fair, Expo Latino Today

HOLYOKE — Holyoke Community College will host its annual Transfer Fair today, Oct. 10, from 10 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

Hundreds of area community college students are expected to meet with representatives from more than 50 four-year New England colleges and universities to discuss opportunities for continuing their educations. The transfer fair, always one of the largest such events in the region, will be held in the PeoplesBank Conference Room on the third floor of the HCC Kittredge Center for Business and Workforce Development.

At the same time, in recognition of Hispanic Heritage Month (Sept. 15 to Oct. 15), the college will be holding Expo Latino 2018, a celebration of Latino food, culture, music, and art right outside the Transfer Fair in the HCC Courtyard. With Latino enrollment now at about 28%, HCC is a federally recognized Hispanic Serving Institution, or HSI.