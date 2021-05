HCC Offering Free Summer STEM Classes

HOLYOKE — The STEM Starter Academy at Holyoke Community College (HCC) is offering free courses this summer for students interested in pursuing STEM majors at HCC or careers in the STEM field.

“STEM Explorations,” a four-credit lab-science class, will run from July 6 to Aug. 5 on Mondays, Tuesdays, and Wednesdays from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., with an additional lab on either Thursdays or Fridays from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The class is open to currently enrolled and incoming HCC students, dual-enrolled high-school students, and adults interested in learning more about STEM. There are no prerequisites to apply for admission, and 100% of costs are covered.

The course will meet online in real time. Lab kits and course materials are included and will be sent to students’ homes. Supplemental instructors and peer mentors will be available for tutoring and to advise students about STEM options at HCC.

“This is an excellent opportunity to get four free college credits while learning about science, technology, engineering, and math,” said Melissa Paciulli, HCC STEM Starter Academy director. “STEM Explorations is always a fun, engaging, and exciting class.”

In addition, HCC is also offering a free “Calculus 1” class this summer for currently enrolled STEM majors and students who score high enough on the college placement test. This four-credit online course runs from June 7 to July 8.

To apply for the free summer STEM classes, visit hcc.edu/stemstarter.