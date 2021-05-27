Valley Blue Sox Announce Youth Baseball Clinics in June, July

HOLYOKE — The Valley Blue Sox of the New England Collegiate Baseball League, in coordination with presenting sponsor Holyoke Medical Group, announced three youth baseball clinic dates.

At these clinics, to be held in three different locations around Western Mass., participants will hone their hitting, pitching, and fielding skills with instruction from Blue Sox players and coaches. The dates and locations are as follows:

• June 28 to July 1, 9 a.m. to noon, Hadley Elementary School fields (rain date July 2);

• July 5-8, 9 a.m. to noon, Mackenzie Stadium, Holyoke (rain date July 9); and

• July 12-15, 9 a.m. to noon, Spec Pond Recreation Area, Wilbraham (rain date July 16).

The registration cost for each clinic is $120. The clinics are open to children ages 6-13.

Youth clinics are meant to bring the community together by introducing Blue Sox players, who hail from all over the country, to the area, in addition to generating interest in the game of baseball in young children through in-depth instruction from the college athletes and their coaches.

Every child who participates in the youth clinic will receive two tickets to the Blue Sox Clinic Night on Wednesday, July 21. This night is a way to commemorate the work put in during the clinics, and every child will have the opportunity to take the field with the Blue Sox during the pregame ceremonies.

To register for these youth clinics, click www.bluesoxcamps.com for the Hadley or Holyoke clinic, or www.wilbrahamrec.com for the Wilbraham clinic. For more information, visit www.valleybluesox.com and select ‘Youth Clinics’ from the drop-down menu.