Bella Foodie, Tap into Wellness Announce Virtual Cooking Workshop

SPRINGFIELD — Bella Foodie LLC announced 2021 dates for its “Cook Your Way to Hormone Health” virtual cooking workshop with Renae Taply of Tap into Wellness. This event will help women in the community learn how to optimize their hormone health through foods and balancing the plate.

The workshop will be held 100% virtually, but attendees will still feel the excitement of an in-person event. During the event, participants will be guided through creating meals utilizing phase-specific foods that naturally support hormone balance. The event will take place on Thursday, June 17 and Thursday, June 24 from 6 to 8 p.m. Tickets to the event cost $45 upon registration; click here to register. After registration, participants will receive an ingredient list for the cook-along portion with Ashley Tresoline, owner of Bella Foodie.

“It’s important to do what makes you feel happy, healthy, and whole,” Tresoline said. “A big part of that is our relationship with food and how it functions in your bodies. We spend so much time obsessing over what foods are good and bad for us, we never think about using food as medicine.”

During the two-part workshop, participants will learn how food can affect the hormones; learn seasonal recipes for every phase of one’s hormone life; and engage in a talk about hormone health and wellness. The sessions will include Q&A time, a cook-along portion and demonstration, and handouts on hormones, recipes, and meal guidance.

“Spend money on yourself and the things that you enjoy, whether that is spending time reaching an exercise goal, booking a holiday to look forward to, or even simply eating five pieces of fruit each day,” Tresoline said. “These goals can all increase our sense of happiness and well-being and contribute to beating our unhealthy food habits.”