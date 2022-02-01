HCC Spring Session II Classes Start Feb. 14

HOLYOKE — The spring 2022 semester is officially underway at Holyoke Community College (HCC), but prospective students still have two more opportunities to start classes in February and March.

Spring session II classes at HCC begin Monday, Feb. 14 and run for 12 weeks. Spring start III classes begin Monday, March 28 and run for seven weeks. All spring semester courses conclude by Wednesday, May 11, 2022.

Students who enroll for spring session II or III have the opportunity to take a variety of different classes in a wide array of academic areas and can earn as many as four credits per course for a lab science, such as biology or forensic science.

These accelerated spring courses are being offered in person and online in anthropology, biology, business, communication, conflict resolution and mediation, culinary arts, Earth science, English, English as a Second Language, human services, marketing, math, medical assisting, and psychology.

For the spring semester, students must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 to attend classes on campus. Students must submit proof of their vaccination status before being allowed to register for on-campus classes. Students who plan to register only for online or remote classes do not have to submit proof of COVID-19 vaccination. Masks are required inside all campus buildings regardless of vaccination status.

The HCC Admissions and Advising offices are located on the first floor of the HCC Campus Center and are open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. (4:30 p.m. on Fridays).

For more information, contact HCC Admissions at (413) 552-2321 or [email protected], or visit hcc.edu.