WNE Center for Social Justice to Present ‘Victory in Charlottesville’ on Feb. 2

SPRINGFIELD — Western New England University (WNE) School of Law’s Center for Social Justice, in conjunction with the Springfield Public Forum, will present “Victory in Charlottesville” on Wednesday, Feb. 2 from 5 to 6 p.m.

The public is invited to hear from Alan Levine, one of the lead attorneys who won a historic victory in the landmark federal lawsuit Sines v. Kessler, which brought justice to nine plaintiffs who were victims of white supremacists during the deadly “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville, Va. in August 2017. Register for this virtual Zoom event at bit.ly/CharlottesvilleTrial.

Levine is a senior counsel at Cooley LLP in the commercial litigation, securities litigation, and white collar & regulatory practice groups of the litigation department. For more than 40 years, he has represented individuals and companies in complex civil, criminal, and regulatory matters as lead trial counsel.

WNE’s Center for Social Justice works toward advancing social justice through research, advocacy, education, innovation, and public engagement. It is designed to strengthen collaborative efforts between the School of Law and the region to work toward a more just, equitable, and inclusive society.