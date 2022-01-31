BusinessTalk with Tom Senecal, president and CEO of PeoplesBank

Top Banner

We are excited to announce that BusinessWest, in partnership with Living Local, has launched a new podcast series, BusinessTalk. Each episode will feature in-depth interviews and discussions with local industry leaders, providing thoughtful perspectives on the Western Massachuetts economy and the many business ventures that keep it running during these challenging times.

Episode 98: January 31, 2022

George Interviews Tom Senecal, president and CEO of PeoplesBank

BusinessWest Editor George O’Brien has a lively, wide-ranging discussion with Tom Senecal, president and CEO of PeoplesBank. The two talk about everything from the regional economy and the forces that will determine its direction in 2022, to the pandemic and how it has inspired banks, and especially his institution to ratchet up their philanthropic efforts across the region. It’s all must listening, so join us on BusinessTalk, a podcast presented by BusinessWest in partnership with Living Local.

 

