HCC to Hold Registration Express Event on Aug. 24

HOLYOKE — Holyoke Community College (HCC) will hold Registration Express for the fall 2024 semester on Saturday, Aug. 24.

During Registration Express, prospective students can apply for admission, take the college placement test, meet with an academic adviser, register for classes, and set up financial aid — all in one day.

“Registration Express is designed to make it easy to become a student by providing all the resources to enroll in one place on one day, whether you are starting the process or finishing up the last few steps,” said Mark Hudgik, HCC’s dean of Strategic Recruitment Initiatives. “It will also be a great opportunity for prospective students to learn about MassEducate, the state’s new free community-college program.”

The Registration Express event will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the first floor of the Campus Center on the main campus at 303 Homestead Ave. Students who can’t attend that day or need additional time to finish their steps can also return for extended Admissions and Advising hours Aug. 26-29 from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Aug. 30 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Full-term, 14-week fall classes begin Tuesday, Sept. 3. HCC has two additional fall flex start dates: Sept. 16, for 12-week classes, and Oct. 28, for 7-week classes.

Those who can’t make it in person during Registration Express week will be able to connect with registration advisers via Zoom or visit campus another day. HCC Admissions and Advising offices on the first floor of the Campus Center are open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. until 5 p.m. (4:30 p.m. on Fridays).

For more information and instructions about accessing Registration Express via Zoom, visit hcc.edu/regexpress or contact HCC Admissions at (413) 552-2321 or [email protected].